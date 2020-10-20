Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

SHC irked over ‘slow pace’ of stray dog vaccination programme

Posted: Oct 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SHC irked over ‘slow pace’ of stray dog vaccination programme

Photo: File

The Sindh High Court has summoned a progress report of the Sindh Rabies Control Programme under which stray dogs were supposed to be vaccinated.

During a hearing on Tuesday, the court was irked at the government for the slow pace and delays in the vaccination programme. “The programme is still stuck at its first phase,” Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked.

“You [the government] kept mentioning that a Turkish model will be brought in but was any work done over it? Has the number of dog bite cases gone down?”

Related: What to do if a dog bites you

The court instructed the government to provide rabies vaccinations to all hospitals and stressed over the need to increase the pace of work.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned till November 11.

Last year, after the number of dog bite cases in the province increased, the government launched a campaign to vaccinate stray dogs to fight against rabies and control the dog population. The dogs are tagged after the vaccination.

Sindh High Court Stray Dogs vaccinations
 
RELATED STORIES

stray dog vaccination, stray dog vaccinated in karachi, stray dog problem, stray dog bite treatment
 
