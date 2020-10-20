SHC irked over ‘slow pace’ of stray dog vaccination programme

The Sindh High Court has summoned a progress report of the Sindh Rabies Control Programme under which stray dogs were supposed to be vaccinated.

During a hearing on Tuesday, the court was irked at the government for the slow pace and delays in the vaccination programme. “The programme is still stuck at its first phase,” Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked.

“You [the government] kept mentioning that a Turkish model will be brought in but was any work done over it? Has the number of dog bite cases gone down?”

The court instructed the government to provide rabies vaccinations to all hospitals and stressed over the need to increase the pace of work.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned till November 11.

Last year, after the number of dog bite cases in the province increased, the government launched a campaign to vaccinate stray dogs to fight against rabies and control the dog population. The dogs are tagged after the vaccination.