SHC grants bail to man who filed case against Safdar

The Sindh High Court approved on Tuesday the protective bail of the man who filed a sloganeering case against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s husband Muhammad Safdar Awan.

Waqas Ahmed has been identified as the nephew of PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

He was named in a case at the Super Highway police station in SITE in August last year. Ahmed was accused of damaging police vehicles during an anti-encroachment operation along with 58 other people.

The court approved his protective bail for 10 days and ordered him to submit Rs30,000 surety bond.

Sheikh appeared in court with his nephew.