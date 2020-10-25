Sunday, October 25, 2020  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Several Islamabad streets on lockdown as ‘second covid wave’ arrives

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Several Islamabad streets on lockdown as ‘second covid wave’ arrives

Several streets that have been identified as the Coronavirus hotspots will be closed in Islamabad from Sunday night.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said on Sunday that, “Only people with jobs in essential services and with negative Covid certificates will be allowed to leave [the area].”

He said that the areas will be reopened once the health teams give clearance after completing testing, tracing and quarantine of suspected cases. Assistant commissioners will be coordinating to make sure that arrangements are in place.

The DC said that the “second wave [of coronavirus] is here” and asked the residents of Islamabad to stay follow SOPs.

SAMAA Health’s guide to Coronavirus in Pakistan

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
coronavirus, lockdown, second wave, islamabad, pakistan, streets, quarantine, DC Islamabad
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
6 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
6 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
Bilawal won't be a part of PDM's Quetta rally
Bilawal won’t be a part of PDM’s Quetta rally
Turkish Airlines staffer 'slaps' passenger at Islamabad airport
Turkish Airlines staffer ‘slaps’ passenger at Islamabad airport
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.