Several Islamabad streets on lockdown as ‘second covid wave’ arrives

Several streets that have been identified as the Coronavirus hotspots will be closed in Islamabad from Sunday night.



Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said on Sunday that, “Only people with jobs in essential services and with negative Covid certificates will be allowed to leave [the area].”

Following streets are being closed tonight for being identified as covid hot spots.

St. 46 F-11/3

St. 23 F-11/2

St. 58 I-8/2

St. 57 I-8/3

St. 91 I-8/4

St. 10 Block D Media Town

St. 12 I-10/2

St. 33 G-11/2

St. 30 Pakistan Town Phase 1

St. 35 G-6/2 — Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) October 25, 2020

He said that the areas will be reopened once the health teams give clearance after completing testing, tracing and quarantine of suspected cases. Assistant commissioners will be coordinating to make sure that arrangements are in place.



The DC said that the “second wave [of coronavirus] is here” and asked the residents of Islamabad to stay follow SOPs.



