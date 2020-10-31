Several Islamabad neighbourhoods sealed over coronavirus spread

Several areas in Islamabad have been sealed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A lockdown has been imposed in:

Street 18 of Sector F-6/2

Street 1 of Sector F-6/3

Street 53 of Sector F-6/4

Street 55 of Sector F-10/4

Gali 17 of Sector I-10/2

Exemptions to the lockdown include essential services and supplies, such as pharmacies, patients requiring medical aid, rationing, water supply and emergencies.

The lockdown went into effect from 10am on Saturday. People have been advised to make arrangements for food and medicine.

These streets have been cordoned off by the Islamabad police.

Pakistan has been reporting higher coronavirus cases for the past few days. Its daily case numbers cross the 1,000-mark on Friday for the first time in three months. Islamabad has reported 19,818 cases so far and Pakistan has reported a total of 332,993, as of Saturday.