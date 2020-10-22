Seven gangsters killed after seven-hour shootout with Larkana police

Seven gangsters were killed in a shootout with the Larkana police on Thursday.

The operation lasted seven hours and was led by Larkana SSP Masood Bangash. It was conducted in the kachha area near Keti Mumtaz that connects Larkana and Khairpur.

Among the killed gangsters were Pathan and Iqbal Narejo, two wanted criminals. According to SSP Bangash, they were wanted in over 100 cases and there was Rs1 million in head money being offered for each of them.

The operation was conducted after the police received intelligence from a source.

Weapons were also seized from the gangsters, including rocket launchers and anti-aircraft guns.

Bangash said their deaths was a big success for the Larkana police. During the seven-hour operation, the Khairpur police were not informed of the action and remained clueless.