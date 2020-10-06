Tuesday, October 6, 2020  | 17 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Sedition case against Nawaz Sharif not wrong: Faisal Vawda

Posted: Oct 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sedition case against Nawaz Sharif not wrong: Faisal Vawda

File photo: PTI leader Faisal Vawda meeting Imran Khan at his residence Bani Gala in 2018.

Federal Minister Faisal Vawada said Tuesday that he doesn’t find the sedition case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders is “wrong”.

“If you ask me my personal opinion, I would say I don’t find this FIR wrong,” Vawda told SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik.

The FIR against Nawaz and other PML-N leaders was filed on the basis of recent speeches by the former premier, in which he had been increasingly critical of the military establishment for its alleged role in politics.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to other federal ministers, expressed his “displeasure” over filing of a sedition case against his political rival.

Vawda said that he has to “toe the line of his government” because he is part of PM Khan’s cabinet.

“I am standing with my government [because] my prime minister dislikes such things so I am silent,” said Vawda before calling Nawaz a “third-rate” criminal.

The minister said Nawaz wanted to pressure the institutions to drop corruption cases against him.

“In his mind, there is an old scheme of thought that the army is in power and it will close my cases of corruption and will give rule to my daughter,” said the PTI minister. “It won’t happen because Imran Khan has control now.”

The PML-N, however, believes that the PTI government was “politicising” the national institutions by hiding behind them.

“The Pakistan army is our army,” said Bukhari. “We will not allow them to use the army in politics.”

She questioned PM Khan’s democratic credentials and said he was a “polling agent” of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in the 2002 referendum.

She accused the government of “maligning” the institutions by involving them in politics.

