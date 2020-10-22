Second coronavirus wave has arrived in Pakistan: Asad Umar

The virus has so far claimed 6,702 lives in Pakistan

“The second wave has started in Pakistan,” Umar, who is also the chairman of the National Command Operation Center, told SAMAA TV’s Ali Haider. “We are seeing a clear increase in positivity rate in coronavirus cases.”

The virus has so far claimed 6,702 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 325,480 in Pakistan.

The reason, Umar said, behind the increase in death due to coronavirus is that people have stopped taking precautions

“It is happening because when the situation improved, people decided that coronavirus has ended,” said Umar. He also appealed to the leadership of the opposition parties not to gather crowds because the rallies could trigger a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

“The second wave has started but how bad it can get depends on our response,” said the minister.