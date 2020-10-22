Thursday, October 22, 2020  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Second coronavirus wave has arrived in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The virus has so far claimed 6,702 lives in Pakistan

The second wave of coronavirus has arrived in Pakistan, said Federal Minister Asad Umar Thursday.

“The second wave has started in Pakistan,” Umar, who is also the chairman of the National Command Operation Center, told SAMAA TV’s Ali Haider. “We are seeing a clear increase in positivity rate in coronavirus cases.”

The virus has so far claimed 6,702 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 325,480 in Pakistan.

The reason, Umar said, behind the increase in death due to coronavirus is that people have stopped taking precautions

“It is happening because when the situation improved, people decided that coronavirus has ended,” said Umar. He also appealed to the leadership of the opposition parties not to gather crowds because the rallies could trigger a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

“The second wave has started but how bad it can get depends on our response,” said the minister.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Coronavirus second wave, Pakistan, Coronavirus, Asad Umar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.