SC order barred govt from providing Maulana Adil security: minister

Says former CJP Nisar ordered withdrawal of security from people

Maulana Adil was shot and killed by unidentified men in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony in what is being reported as a case of sectarian violence.

The minister said his government was being blamed for not providing security to the cleric, Ghani told reporters in Karachi. He added that Maulana Adil had requested the security from the government and he was an eyewitness to it.

In 2018, SC’s former chief justice Saqib Nisar ordered the authorities to withdraw the security protocol provided to influential individuals not entitled to official security.

The former CJP had formed a threat assessment committee to decide whether people should be given security or not, said Ghani.

“If anyone needs security, the threat assessment committee will decide whether the security should be given or not,” said Sindh’s education minister. “If the committee wasn't here, maybe we could have provided Maulana Adil with police [security] in an hour that he needed.”