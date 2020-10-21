Wednesday, October 21, 2020  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Saylani blood donation truck catches fire near Karachi’s Disco Bakery

Posted: Oct 21, 2020
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
No injuries, loss of life reported

Dark smoke was seen rising up high in the air near Karachi's Disco Bakery when a truck parked nearby caught fire Wednesday morning.

The truck belonged to the Saylani Welfare Trust and was parked outside the foundation's blood bank located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The police and Rangers have reached the site and are investigating if the fire erupted because of an accident or was deliberately set. A rescue team has also been called.

After the flames worsened, children at the blood bank were shifted out of the building. According to reports, residents of the area also relocated vehicles parked in the area after they started catching fire. One motorcycle was completely engulfed.

The fire brigade was immediately called in and the fire was put out. Rescue officials said that the blaze was caused by a short circuit.

So far no loss of life or injuries have been reported.

Earlier in the day, five people were killed and 25 injured in an explosion at a building near Maskan Chowrangi. The police believes it was a gas cylinder explosion, however, a bomb disposal squad is at the scene to determine the cause.

As both of the locations, Maskan Chowrangi and Disco Bakery, are close, it was suspected that there was a link in the blast and the fire causing panic among the residents.

