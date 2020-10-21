Saudi Arabia never sought army for Yemen: PM Khan’s aide

Says Gen Bajwa restored Pakistan's relations with Arab world

“They lie, some ministers of the PML-N, especially Khawaja Asif, that Saudi Arabia has sought the army for Yemen,” said PM Khan’s aide. “Saudi Arab never sought the Pakistan Army's help in Yemen.”

According to Ashrafi, the PML-N ministers said nothing when they were told by Saudi Arabia that they were going to find Houthi rebels in Yemen. But, he added, the PML-N leaders made a hue and cry in the parliament over the matter upon their arrival from Saudi Arabia.

He gave credit to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for restoring Pakistan’s relationship with the Arab world.