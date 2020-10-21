Saudi Arabia never sought army for Yemen: PM Khan’s aide

Says Gen Bajwa restored Pakistan's relations with Arab worldHafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, the special representative to the prime minister on religious harmony, said Wednesday that he holds the previous PML-N government responsible for deterioration of Pakistan’s relationship with the Arab world.“They lie, some ministers of the PML-N, especially Khawaja Asif, that Saudi Arabia has sought the army for Yemen,” said PM Khan’s aide. “Saudi Arab never sought the Pakistan Army's help in Yemen.”According to Ashrafi, the PML-N ministers said nothing when they were told by Saudi Arabia that they were going to find Houthi rebels in Yemen. But, he added, the PML-N leaders made a hue and cry in the parliament over the matter upon their arrival from Saudi Arabia.He gave credit to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for restoring Pakistan’s relationship with the Arab world.