Sania Nishtar, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on poverty alleviation and social protection, has tested positive for coronavirus, she said Monday.

“I have tested positive for COVID 19 and am isolating myself,” Nishtar said in a tweet. “I have mild symptoms and will, therefore, continue to work from home.”

The virus has so far killed at least 6,659 people in Pakistan, according to the government’s figures. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 323,452.