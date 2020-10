Sanjay Sadhwani was reporting on people trying to leave the ground

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A man claiming to be a volunteer told the SAMAA TV reporter Sanjay Sadhwani to leave even after he saw his press card. Sadhwani was filming people trying to leave the jalsa in Karachi when he was stopped. The volunteer grabbed Sadhwani's hand and refused to let go.