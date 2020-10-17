Safdar, Rana Sanaullah’s bail extended in NAB court attack case

A Lahore anti-terrorism court extended on Saturday the bail of PML-N leaders Captain (retd) Safdar Awan and Rana Sanaullah, as well as 31 others till October 20.

The PML-N leaders’ lawyer Farhad Ali Shah had submitted petitions to have the proceedings adjourned till Monday, which the court set aside. He argued that the case registered against the leaders was political and was lodged by the government.

The government must prove whether terrorism occurred outside the NAB office, he said, adding that due to the police’s poor intentions, the challan was not being submitted. This is because they know that when they submit the challan, the truth will come out, he said.

The next hearing has been set for October 20.

A case was registered against the PML-N leaders for ‘manhandling policemen’ outside the Lahore accountability court on August 22.

He was caught on camera attempting to beat policemen with a baton on Wednesday when he appeared at the accountability court for his wife Maryam Nawaz’s hearing in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The FIR was registered under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). Later, terrorism charges were added to the case too.

Those named in the case include Maryam, Sanaullah, Pervez Rashid, Zubair Mahmood, Danial Aziz and Pervez Malik.