Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Safdar, Rana Sanaullah’s bail extended in NAB court attack case

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Safdar, Rana Sanaullah’s bail extended in NAB court attack case

Photo: Online

A Lahore anti-terrorism court extended on Saturday the bail of PML-N leaders Captain (retd) Safdar Awan and Rana Sanaullah, as well as 31 others till October 20.

The PML-N leaders’ lawyer Farhad Ali Shah had submitted petitions to have the proceedings adjourned till Monday, which the court set aside. He argued that the case registered against the leaders was political and was lodged by the government.

The government must prove whether terrorism occurred outside the NAB office, he said, adding that due to the police’s poor intentions, the challan was not being submitted. This is because they know that when they submit the challan, the truth will come out, he said.

The next hearing has been set for October 20.

A case was registered against the PML-N leaders for ‘manhandling policemen’ outside the Lahore accountability court on August 22.

He was caught on camera attempting to beat policemen with a baton on Wednesday when he appeared at the accountability court for his wife Maryam Nawaz’s hearing in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The FIR was registered under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). Later, terrorism charges were added to the case too.

Those named in the case include Maryam, Sanaullah, Pervez Rashid, Zubair Mahmood, Danial Aziz and Pervez Malik.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Work to start on Malir Expressway next month
Work to start on Malir Expressway next month
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.