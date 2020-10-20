Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Safdar controversy: Sindh IG, other senior police officials take leave

Posted: Oct 20, 2020
SAMAA | and
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Safdar controversy: Sindh IG, other senior police officials take leave

Inspector-General of Sindh Police Mushtaq Mahar and Additional Inspector-General Imran Yaqoob Minhas have gone on leave, a day after PML-N leader Captain (r) Safdar was arrested by the police and released on bail by a court in Karachi.

“I am going on leave for 15 days,” the Sindh IG told SAMAA TV Tuesday. He, however, didn’t comment on the reason behind him going on leave.

Similarly, AIG Special Branch Imran Yaqoob Minhas has also applied for a two-month leave. In his application, the police official wrote that the police high command has been “ridiculed” following the arrest of Captain (r) Safdar in Karachi.

“In such a stressful situation, it is quite difficult for me to discharge my duty in a professional manner,” wrote AIG Minhas. “In order to come out of this shock and settle down I may kindly be granted 60 days earned leave w.e.f 25-10-2020.”

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s husband was arrested in Karachi under charges of sloganeering at the Quaid’s mausoleum and criminal intimidation, and public mischief. The case was registered at the Brigade police station. He was, however, give bail by a court in Karachi on Monday.

“The FIR registered against Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar Awan was based on a lie,” Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a press conference Tuesday morning.

The Sindh government has formed a ministerial committee for an inquiry into the arrest of Safdar, the chief minister announced.

The Sindh IG reportedly will not be appearing before the inquiry committee. It is being reported that IG Mahar was under immense pressure after the provincial government questioned him over the way Captain (r) Safdar was arrested in Karachi on Monday.

Karachi Sindh
 
IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar, Sindh Police, Captain Safdar
 
