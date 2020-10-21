Wednesday, October 21, 2020  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Indian prisoners release: Court summons reports from interior, foreign ministries

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Indian prisoners release: Court summons reports from interior, foreign ministries

Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court has summoned reports from the interior and foreign ministries in a case pertaining to the release of Indian prisoners.

Lawyer Shahnawaz Noon, who is representing the Indian High Commission, said suspects who have been convicted of different crimes have completed their sentences have yet to be released.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked which court had convicted the Indian residents. The lawyer replied that they were sentenced by the military courts.

The additional attorney general has asked for more time to submit a reply in the case. The hearing has been adjourned till October 28.

On October 15, the Indian High Commission approached the Islamabad High Court seeking the release of four Indian prisoners.

Three convicts are being kept in jails in Lahore while one is in Karachi, according to the Indian High Commission.

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
islamabad high court, islamabad prisoners, indian prisoners release, indian release
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
5 killed, 28 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
5 killed, 28 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.