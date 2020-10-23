Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
Rawalpindi sub-inspector arrested for misbehaving with man

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Editing & Writing | Muzhira Amin
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Rawalpindi sub-inspector arrested for misbehaving with man

Photo: Online

A sub-inspector, identified as Idrees, was arrested for misbehaving with a resident in Rawalpindi, the police said on Friday.

A case has been registered against him at the Peerodhai police station.

According to the FIR, the officer arrested the complainant’s accomplice for parking their car at an incorrect spot and then asked for money to let him go.

“The officer took Rs15,000 from me and then told me to pay Rs20,000 more to release my friend from jail,” he said, adding that all this time, the officer kept misbehaving with him.

The complainant had been visiting Rawalpindi with two of his friends from Peshawar.

Rawalpindi SP Rao Mazhar confirmed that Idrees had been found guilt by an investigation committee. “A case has been registered against him. We will not tolerate any misbehavior with residents,” he added.

