Boulder crushes passenger van on way to Skardu, 16 dead

A passenger van was crushed by falling rocks on the Gilgit-Skardu Road on Sunday, killing 16 people.

The police say the van was travelling from Rawalpindi to Skardu.

Sixteen bodies have been taken out of the van, SDPO Muhammad Hussain said.

Six victims have been identified, including the driver and conductor. Their bodies have been taken to the District Hospital.

Work is currently under way to clear the road.

The travel company that owns the van had said there were 15 people, including staff, in the car but some had already gotten off at earlier destinations.