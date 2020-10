The Rawalpindi police arrested five members of a ‘car fraud gang’ and seized five cars worth millions of rupees.

Ali Agha, Nazar Taqi, Shafaat Ali, Umer Farooq and Waseem were arrested by the Cantt station police Tuesday evening.

The accused rented expensive cars and sold them for lower prices, according to the police.

An FIR against all five members of the gang was registered on the application of a resident Yawar Abbas.