Rawalpindi court sentences men to death twice in kidnapping case

An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi has sentenced three men convicted of abducting a 14-year-old girl to death twice.

In a hearing on Tuesday, Judge Raza Pervaiz Akhter ordered the police to seize all the assets of the men, identified as Abid Hussain, Muhammad Amir and Riaz Ahmed.

According to the police, the men kidnapped the teenager earlier this month and demanded a ransom of Rs10 million from her parents.

The girl’s father had registered an FIR at a local police station after which the police arrested the perpetrators and recovered the girl. She has been sent back home.