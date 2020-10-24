Rawalpindi brothers found dead near railway tracks in Mandra: police

The bodies of two brothers were found near the railway tracks in Rawalpindi’s Mandra, the police said on Saturday.

According to the victims’ family, they had gone over to their friend’s house to spend the night but never returned. “In the morning, their bodies were found near the railway tracks near the friend’s house,” a police officer said.

The men, a 22-year-old and 24-year-old, had bullet wounds on their bodies which have been shifted to the DHQ hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The police have taken their friend into custody and begun interrogating him.