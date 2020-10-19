Rawalpindi: 12-year-old domestic worker tortured by employer

A 12-year-old boy working as a domestic worker in Rawalpindi was tortured and beaten up by his employer, according to the police.

The child hailed from Okara and had been working at Muhammad Shehzad’s house in the Gulraiz neigbourhood for over three years.

Earlier this week, a video of a woman torturing the 12-year-old was posted on social media after which the police took action against the employers.

“The video showed the lady beating the boy with a shoe and screaming at him,” a police officer said. “The child kept crying and asking her to forgive him but she didn’t stop.”

The police have taken the boy into their protection and are trying to reach out to his parents.

A case has been registered at the Airport police station. Potohar SSP Syed Ali has taken notice of the incident and has assured that the perpetrators will be punished.

In July this year, the Federal Cabinet approved a bill against the employment of children for domestic help across the country.

According to the new clause, any child under the age of 14 years cannot be employed as domestic labour. If anyone is found violating the law, they will be punished.