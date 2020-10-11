Rafael Nadal wins French Open 2020 men’s singles title

Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win the French Open 2020 men’s singles title on Sunday.

The defending champion was all business in the grand finale as he registered a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win over the world number one to claim his 13th title at Roland Garros.

He also equals Switzerland tennis legend Roger Federer’s tally of 20 Grand Slam titles.

The Spaniard started off the match in a dominating fashion and took the opening set in 48 minutes without conceding a game.

He then capitalised on two break points to go take a two-set lead in the match.

An exchange of breaks took place in the fifth and sixth game of the third set with the duo taking games off each other’s serves. Nadal broke his rival again to go 6-5 up and win the next game on to complete the victory.