Sunday, October 11, 2020  | 22 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Rafael Nadal wins French Open 2020 men’s singles title

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Rafael Nadal wins French Open 2020 men’s singles title

Photo Courtesy: rolandgarros/Twitter

Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win the French Open 2020 men’s singles title on Sunday.

The defending champion was all business in the grand finale as he registered a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win over the world number one to claim his 13th title at Roland Garros.

He also equals Switzerland tennis legend Roger Federer’s tally of 20 Grand Slam titles.  

The Spaniard started off the match in a dominating fashion and took the opening set in 48 minutes without conceding a game.

He then capitalised on two break points to go take a two-set lead in the match.

An exchange of breaks took place in the fifth and sixth game of the third set with the duo taking games off each other’s serves. Nadal broke his rival again to go 6-5 up and win the next game on to complete the victory.

FaceBook WhatsApp
French Open 2020 Novak Djokovic rafael nadal Tennis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, French Open 2020, French Open,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.