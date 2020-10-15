Quetta police register Samungli Road grenade attack FIR

The Quetta police have registered a case over the grenade attack on Samungli Road on Wednesday.

The FIR, which has been registered by the CTD, has been filed against unidentified men and includes sections of murder and terrorism, and sections from the explosives act.

Eleven people were injured in the attack. This included seven labourers and four passersby. The injured are currently being treated at the Bolan Medical Complex and Civil Hospital, Quetta. The hospital authorities have said that the injured people are out of danger.