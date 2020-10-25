Four killed in explosion in Quetta’s Hazarganj

Four people were killed in an explosion in Quetta’s Hazarganj Sunday afternoon.

Several others have been injured.

Police and rescue teams have left for the site. An emergency has been declared at Civil Hospital and the Bolan Medical College. Injured people are being shifted to the hospitals.

Three bodies have been taken to Civil Hospital while one is at Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

The explosion occurred in a katchi abadi in front of some shops. The police suspect it might have been an explosive device strapped onto a motorbike.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement is also hosting its third anti-government rally at the Ayub Ground in Quetta. The rally site is, however, 35 to 40 minutes away from the blast site.

Opposition leaders were warned by officials about threats in the city by terrorists prior to the rally.

Due to the rally, mobile and internet services in the city were shut down creating problems for residents wanting to contact each other.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in.