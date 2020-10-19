Quetta airport sets up Pakistan’s first baby feeding corner

The Quetta International Airport has set up a baby feeding corner and nursing room, becoming the first airport in Pakistan to do so.

A similar corner has also been built inside Quetta’s city court and the Balochistan Assembly as a part of the province’s nutrition programme.

On Monday, Health Secretary Dr Rubaba Buledi inaugurated the corner at the airport.

She said that it will be ensured that all facilities are provided inside the rooms. A total of 30 such corners will be set up at multiple locations across the province.

“The reason behind the establishment of these corners is to provide spaces to women for safe breastfeeding,” Dr Buledi said, adding that they can also offer prayers there.

After Quetta, these corners will be established in other parts of the province a well.

Last year, Chief Minister Jam Kamal approved the construction of a daycare centre at the assembly.

The issue was brought up in Balochistan when a female MPA, Mahjabeen Sheran, was asked to leave the assembly for bringing her infant with her.

On April 29, 2019, Sheran, an MPA from Kech, brought her seven-month-old to the assembly because he could not be left at home. She was asked to leave.

According to Al Jazeera, Sheran has asked for a daycare to be set up at the assembly multiple times before but was turned down.