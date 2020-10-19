Monday, October 19, 2020  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Quetta airport sets up Pakistan’s first baby feeding corner

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Quetta airport sets up Pakistan’s first baby feeding corner

Photo: SAMAA TV

The Quetta International Airport has set up a baby feeding corner and nursing room, becoming the first airport in Pakistan to do so.

A similar corner has also been built inside Quetta’s city court and the Balochistan Assembly as a part of the province’s nutrition programme.

On Monday, Health Secretary Dr Rubaba Buledi inaugurated the corner at the airport.

She said that it will be ensured that all facilities are provided inside the rooms. A total of 30 such corners will be set up at multiple locations across the province.

“The reason behind the establishment of these corners is to provide spaces to women for safe breastfeeding,” Dr Buledi said, adding that they can also offer prayers there.

After Quetta, these corners will be established in other parts of the province a well.

Last year, Chief Minister Jam Kamal approved the construction of a daycare centre at the assembly.

The issue was brought up in Balochistan when a female MPA, Mahjabeen Sheran, was asked to leave the assembly for bringing her infant with her.

On April 29, 2019, Sheran, an MPA from Kech, brought her seven-month-old to the assembly because he could not be left at home. She was asked to leave.

According to Al Jazeera, Sheran has asked for a daycare to be set up at the assembly multiple times before but was turned down.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Airport Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
baby feeding corners Quetta, baby feeding airport, Quetta International Airport
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.