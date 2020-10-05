Quaid-i-Azam University postpones affiliate college exams

Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad has postponed exams for its BA, BSc and BComm programmes at affiliated colleges.

It announced on Sunday that the annual examinations for its affiliated colleges were being held from September 16 to October 27 but due to the coronavirus, the exams scheduled from October 5 to 9 are being postponed.

The revised exam schedule will be announced soon.

“The remaining exams will be conducted according to the date sheet,” read a notification issued by the university. For more information, students and parents can call 051-90643231 and 051-90643247.