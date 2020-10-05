Monday, October 5, 2020  | 16 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Quaid-i-Azam University postpones affiliate college exams

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Quaid-i-Azam University postpones affiliate college exams

Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad has postponed exams for its BA, BSc and BComm programmes at affiliated colleges.

It announced on Sunday that the annual examinations for its affiliated colleges were being held from September 16 to October 27 but due to the coronavirus, the exams scheduled from October 5 to 9 are being postponed.

The revised exam schedule will be announced soon.

“The remaining exams will be conducted according to the date sheet,” read a notification issued by the university. For more information, students and parents can call 051-90643231 and 051-90643247.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Quaid-i-Azam University
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
qau exam, Quaid-e-Azam University postpones affiliate college exams, qau merit list, qau login, qau exams, qau ba exams 2020
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi's Shah Faisal
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif's reverse engineered missile claims
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif’s reverse engineered missile claims
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
White car becomes thorn in Karachi police's side
White car becomes thorn in Karachi police’s side
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.