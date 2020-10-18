Sunday, October 18, 2020  | 29 Safar, 1442
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’s teaser an action-packed, thrilling ride

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Posted: Oct 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Photo: Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad teaser/YouTube

The teaser of the much-awaited movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad came out Saturday night and fans just can’t get enough of it.

Starring Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan, the teaser didn’t reveal much of the plot but promises an action-packed and thrilling ride.

The teaser opens with a shot of Mustafa in a police uniform beating goons black and blue. He has a no-nonsense attitude. Khan, on the other hand, looks as gorgeous as ever and is more than just a damsel in distress.

In one of the scenes in the teaser, she can be seen fending off enemies with pepper spray in her hand, showing that she will play an equal part in action with Mustafa.

Justifying the title of the film, the teaser shows multiple shots of currency notes with Quaid-e-Azam’s face being shown prominently.

The only dialogue in the teaser is, “Jaantey ho noton pey Quaid e Azam ki tasveer kyun hai (Do you know why notes have a picture of Quaid-e-Azam)?”

Immediately after the teaser came out actors such as Ayesha Omar, Momal Sheikh and Bilal Ashraf expressed their excitement for the movie and were in awe of the teaser.

It is directed by Nabeel Qureshi and produced by Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza. The film’s official poster was released in June but the release date hasn’t been confirmed yet. 

Qureshi and Meerza have had past hits such as Na Maloom Afraad, Actor In Law and Load Wedding.

