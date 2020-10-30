Punjab’s 10pm rule doesn’t apply to home deliveries, pharmacies

A list of all shops that will stay open 24/7
Pakistan has decided to close all markets, shopping malls, wedding halls, and restaurants in its 11 major cities by 10pm to control the number of coronavirus cases.
The health department of Punjab released a notification on Friday on which it listed the shops that have been given an exemption from the 10pm rule. There are listed as follows:
The provincial government said that all public parks will remain from 7am to 6pm. The instructions have been issued for Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi districts.
On October 28, the NCOC issued guidelines to control the spread of the virus. People were told to wear masks each time they leave their houses.
The guidelines say that people must wear masks if they are going to crowded places. Masks also have been made compulsory at both government and private offices.
Pakistan reported 1078 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, taking the country’s toll to 332,186.