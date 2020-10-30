Friday, October 30, 2020  | 12 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Punjab’s 10pm rule doesn’t apply to home deliveries, pharmacies

A list of all shops that will stay open 24/7

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Punjab’s 10pm rule doesn’t apply to home deliveries, pharmacies

Photo: AFP

Pakistan has decided to close all markets, shopping malls, wedding halls, and restaurants in its 11 major cities by 10pm to control the number of coronavirus cases.

The health department of Punjab released a notification on Friday on which it listed the shops that have been given an exemption from the 10pm rule. There are listed as follows:

  • All medical stores and pharmacies
  • Tyre puncture shops
  • Fruit and vegetable shops
  • Tandoors
  • Atta chakkies
  • Postal/courier services
  • Driver hotels
  • Petrol pumps
  • Oil depots
  • LPG outlets
  • Agriculture machinery workshops
  • Spare parts shop
  • Printing press
  • Call centres (with 50% staff and no public dealing)
  • Takeaway and home delivery from restaurants

The provincial government said that all public parks will remain from 7am to 6pm. The instructions have been issued for Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi districts.

On October 28, the NCOC issued guidelines to control the spread of the virus. People were told to wear masks each time they leave their houses.

The guidelines say that people must wear masks if they are going to crowded places. Masks also have been made compulsory at both government and private offices.

Pakistan reported 1078 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, taking the country’s toll to 332,186.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
PM Imran Khan accuses France's Macron of 'attacking Islam'
PM Imran Khan accuses France’s Macron of ‘attacking Islam’
Lahore's Orange Line Train starts chugging after two separate inaugurations
Lahore’s Orange Line Train starts chugging after two separate inaugurations
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.