Punjab’s 10pm rule doesn’t apply to home deliveries, pharmacies

Pakistan has decided to close all markets, shopping malls, wedding halls, and restaurants in its 11 major cities by 10pm to control the number of coronavirus cases.

The health department of Punjab released a notification on Friday on which it listed the shops that have been given an exemption from the 10pm rule. There are listed as follows:

All medical stores and pharmacies

Tyre puncture shops

Fruit and vegetable shops

Tandoors

Atta chakkies

Postal/courier services

Driver hotels

Petrol pumps

Oil depots

LPG outlets

Agriculture machinery workshops

Spare parts shop

Printing press

Call centres (with 50% staff and no public dealing)

Takeaway and home delivery from restaurants

The provincial government said that all public parks will remain from 7am to 6pm. The instructions have been issued for Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi districts.

On October 28, the NCOC issued guidelines to control the spread of the virus. People were told to wear masks each time they leave their houses.

The guidelines say that people must wear masks if they are going to crowded places. Masks also have been made compulsory at both government and private offices.

Pakistan reported 1078 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, taking the country’s toll to 332,186.