Sunday, October 25, 2020
Punjab woman police warden gets selected for UN mission

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Editing & Writing | Muzhira Amin
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
She will represent Pakistan police in Sudan

Punjab has gotten its first female traffic police warden selected for a United Nations mission.

Salma Abdul Ghani will be representing the Pakistani police in Sudan.

According to the police, the country has been selected for the mission after nine long years and over 361 officers from across the country will be leaving for it.

Talking to SAMAA TV, Ghani said she was ecstatic to be a part of the mission. "This is the first time a traffic police warden has been selected for a mission."

Ghani said that reaching this milestone took her 14 years and numerous exams. "I worked in the field for over 10 years and then worked in the office."

She is ecstatic for the mission and aims to make the nation proud with her performance abroad.

"The reason behind my success and determination is the support of my parents," she said. "They have stood with me throughout my life and now is the time I want to make them proud."

