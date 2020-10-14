Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Punjab sees spike in COVID-19 cases as schools reopen

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Punjab sees spike in COVID-19 cases as schools reopen

Photo: Online

Punjab witnessed a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases after the government allowed educational institutes and marriage halls to resume activities in phases. More than 122 positive cases were confirmed on October 13.

“The daily hospital admission rate has risen to 1.5% from 0.4% in August’s third week,” said Punjab Health Secretary Captain (retd) Usman Younis on SAMAA TV’s Naya Din on Wednesday. He said the rise in coronavirus cases might seem insignificant when compared to July’s 33% positivity rate, but it was alarming.

“We must understand we have to live with the SOPs as part of our lives now,” he said. He added that closing down educational institutes and marriage halls was not the solution.

“Governments all over the world have realised that lockdown is not a sustainable solution,” he said. “We have no choice other than to maintain social distancing and follow the SOPs until we have the vaccine.” Quarantine centres across the province will be reopened if needed, he added.

Speaking about gatherings, Captain Younis said of 1,500 random samples taken from various marriage halls, only two tested positive.

He said the level of SOP compliance at educational institutions was satisfactory, but its full impact would be visible after six to eight weeks.

The total number of reported coronavirus cases in Punjab is 101,014 as of October 14, according to the NCOC.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 34: PEMRA suspends notification banning coverage
Lahore motorway rape Day 34: PEMRA suspends notification banning coverage
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.