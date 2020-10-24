PTM MNA Mohsin Dawar stopped at Quetta Airport upon arrival

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leader Mohsin Dawar was stopped at the Quetta airport upon arrival on Saturday.

On July 29, the Balochistan government had banned the entry of PTM leaders Dawar and Ali Wazir in the province for 90 days.

Dawar had arrived in the city to attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of opposition parties, Quetta rally that will take place on Sunday, October 25.

PDM Quetta rally venue changed after threat alert issued

BNP-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal said that the act of stopping at Quetta airport is condemnable. Guests should not be treated like this, said Mengal. He said that Dawar should be allowed to attend the PDM rally.

Earlier on Friday, the venue for the October 25 PDM rally was changed due to security concerns.

It will now be held at the Ayub Stadium, according to Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani. There will be heavy security presence at the stadium, he said.

A threat alert was issued for Quetta and Peshawar by the National Counter Terrorism Authority on Thursday in which the authority warned that the Pakistan Taliban could target “high-profile political personalities through a well-articulated bomb blast/suicide bombing”.

The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition political parties, had scheduled a rally in Peshawar on November 30. This will be the PDM’s third rally, its first two were in Gujranwala on October 16 and Karachi on October 18.