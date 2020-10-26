Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

PTI MPA’s husband granted bail following compromise with suspended judge

Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PTI MPA’s husband granted bail following compromise with suspended judge

An Islamabad court approved on Monday the bail of PTI MPA Abida Raja’s husband, Chaudhry Khurram, after he reached a compromise with a suspended judge following their Red Zone fight.

Additional Sessions Judge Jahangir Awan, who was suspended by the Islamabad High Court on September 14, appeared before the court of Judicial Magistrate Malik Awan.

He said Khurram and Bilal Abbasi, another person involved in the fight, apologised to him after which he forgave them.

Khurram’s bail has been approved against a Rs50,000 surety bond. Abbasi’s bail has already been approved by the Islamabad High Court

On September 13, Judge Awan and Khurram had an argument following an overtaking incident in Islamabad. According to CCTV footage, Khurram became violent during the argument and slapped the judge.

Following that, Judge Awan had taken his gun out and fired shots close to Chaudhry’s legs in an attempt to make him stand down. “I opened fire to protect myself after two men attacked me and punched me on the head, nose, and mouth,” the judge said.

According to the police, the incident took place at a petrol station opposite the Foreign Office building on Constitutional Avenue. The Supreme Court, Parliament, President House, and the Prime Minister’s House are also located in the vicinity.

The Secretariat police immediately reached the crime site, detained Khurram, and took him to the police station. Later, a case was registered against him.

Islamabad
 
