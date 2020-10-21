Wednesday, October 21, 2020  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

PTI MPA sides with PPP over Sindh islands dispute

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Shahryar Khan Shar, the PTI MPA in Sindh Assembly, has supported the PPP’s resolution against the presidential ordinance that paved way for the federal government to take over islands in the province.

“I am Sindh’s son and will support the resolution,” said the PTI MPA in Sindh assembly on Wednesday.

The centre has planned to initiate a development project on the Bundal Island off Karachi. An authority has already been established to oversee the project.

The Pakistan Islands Development Authority was established through a presidential ordinance in September. The authority, according to the government, would develop and manage islands in the internal and territorial waters of Pakistan.

The federal government’s move was opposed by the PPP. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chairman, had likened the government’s move to take over the islands with “Modi’s actions in occupied Kashmir”. He had said they would oppose it in the national and provincial assemblies and the senate.

PTI Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
