PTA blocks TikTok in Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has issued on Friday instructions to block video sharing app TikTok in Pakistan.

The authority said that they have taken the decision after receiving complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app.

PTA said it had issued a final notice to the app and gave considerable time to respond and develop and an effective mechanism for ‘proactive moderation of unlawful online content.’

Petition to ban TikTok filed in the Peshawar High Court

TikTok has failed to fully comply with the PTA’s instructions, a press release sent by the authority reads.

PTA said that it has informed TikTok that they are ‘open for engagement and will review its decision subject to a satisfactory mechanism by TikTok to moderate unlawful content’

Last month, TikTok blocked over 93,000 accounts in Pakistan for having “objectionable content”.

This was done on request by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. PTA said TikTok blocked 5.6 million illegal videos and links on its own.