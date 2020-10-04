Sunday, October 4, 2020  | 15 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PTA blocks thousands of anti-Islam, anti-Pakistan internet URLs: report

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
PTA blocks thousands of anti-Islam, anti-Pakistan internet URLs: report

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has blocked thousands of anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan URLs on internet in the country, according to a report issued by the internet regulator.

In its report to parliament, the PTA said it had identified at least 59,712 anti-Islam URLs on the websites. Of them, 46, 431 have been blocked.

According to the report, Pakistan’s internet regulator has also blocked 16,703 URLs over sectarian “hate speech”. The PTA said it had identified 20,041 URLs which had the content against “defence of Pakistan” and of them, it has blocked 13,620 URLs.

At least 5,607 URLs were blocked for posting anti-judiciary content, the report said.

The PTA said it has provided details to the FIA to initiate legal action against people involved in posting unlawful content.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PTA, Pakistan, anti-Pakistan, anti-Islam, Internet
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry’s hospital room empty
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi's Shah Faisal
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif's reverse engineered missile claims
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif’s reverse engineered missile claims
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.