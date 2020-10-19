Pride of Performance recipient artiste struggling to afford food

Taj Mohammad Tajal, a Balochi folk singer, banjo player and poet doesn’t have enough money to eat two full meals a day.

He offered his services for Rs12,000 a month and now that he has been fired, he doesn’t have enough money to get by.

He is the son of revered folk singer and musician Faiz Mohammad Baloch, who was awarded the Pride of Performance in 1979.

Tajal received his own Pride of Performance in 2015. He also has prizes in his name, such as the Taj Mohammad Tajal Award for Brahui poetry.

Tajal has performed in different countries including Germany, Canada, America and England.

He has asked the government for help, claiming they gave him a medal and washed their hands off him.