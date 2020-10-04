PPP, MQM-P at loggerheads over new province demand

PPP says won't allow anyone to divide Sindh

In Karachi, the PPP organized its rally from Ayesha Manzil to Empress Market. Addressing the supporters, Saeed Ghani said his party won’t allow anyone to play ethnic politics in Karachi.

He said that the MQM-P was trying to divide Sindh on ethnic grounds.

The two political parties have been at loggerhead with each other after the MQM-P demanded a separate province in Sindh. Its leaders call the government in Sindh as “corrupt”.

We are the children of founder of Pakistan, said MQM-P’s former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar while addressing the rally in Hyderabad. He added that if they can make Pakistan then they can also make a separate province in Sindh.

Amir Khan, another senior MQM-P leader, told the party supporters that the MQM-P will do everything to form a separate province in Sindh.

“We won’t give it (province) to you,” PPP’s Nisar Khuhro told the PPP supporters in Karachi rally. “You should be ashamed of yourself.”