Suspects are on the run

PPP MNA Shahida Rehmani's car was stolen outside her home in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Maymar on Friday night.

CCTV footage of the incident shows men in a silver car parking their car outside the house. One man got off and came towards Rehmani's red car. He smashed the window, got in, and then drove off.

The police have registered a case and are currently on the lookout for the suspects.