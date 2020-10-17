Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Policeman transferred after fight with Lahore CCPO

Posted: Oct 17, 2020
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
A senior police officer has been transferred after he reportedly had a fight with Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh.

A notification was issued on Friday transferring CIA SP Asim Iftikhar to the Punjab Traffic SP Headquarters. The notification also said Headquarters SP Tariq Aziz was being transferred and posted as the SP of legal at the Police Training Centre in Chohang.

They fought during a meeting on Friday. BBC Urdu noted that the day of the fight, SP Iftikhar was awarded a certificate and praised for his role in the Lahore motorway rape case investigation by Investigation DIG Shahzada Sultan, who is heading the case.

According to reports, during the meeting, SP Iftikhar and CCPO Sheikh fought over not being taken into confidence over the motorway rapist’s arrest. There are conflicting reports over who was not taken into confidence.

During the fight, both officers reportedly used curse words and the CCPO threatened to have SP Iftikhar arrested.

On October 2, Sheikh completed one month as the CCPO. His short time in office has been marked with spectacular PR disasters in the form of victim-blaming remarks, him apologising with folded hands before a Senate committee and a rise in street crime.






 

 
 

 
