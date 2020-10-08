Thursday, October 8, 2020  | 19 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Police raid PDM corner meeting in Gujranwala

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Police raid PDM corner meeting in Gujranwala

The Gujranwala police raided a corner meeting held by the Pakistan Democratic Movement on Wednesday night, taking the host into custody and seizing their loudspeakers.

The PDM is a coalition of opposition parties. They plan to hold rallies against the government across the country. The first rallies have been announced in Quetta and Karachi on October 18.

Ahead of the rallies, PDM leaders have been holding smaller meetings to bolster support for their movement.

One such corner meeting was held on Gujranwala’s Hyderi Road on Wednesday night. PML-N leader Khurram Dastagir was at the meeting when the police raided it.

The law enforcers seized the sound system from the meeting and said the organisers didn’t have permission to hold a public meeting.

Dastagir accused the government of retaliating against them.

The police are maintaining, however, that no one can hold rallies on public streets without permission.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Gujranwala PDM
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PDM, PDM Pakistan, PDM stands for, PDM meaning, PDM jalsa, PDM parties, PDM stands for Pakistan, PDM schedule,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif's reverse engineered missile claims
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif’s reverse engineered missile claims
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
White car becomes thorn in Karachi police's side
White car becomes thorn in Karachi police’s side
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.