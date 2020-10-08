Police raid PDM corner meeting in Gujranwala

The Gujranwala police raided a corner meeting held by the Pakistan Democratic Movement on Wednesday night, taking the host into custody and seizing their loudspeakers.

The PDM is a coalition of opposition parties. They plan to hold rallies against the government across the country. The first rallies have been announced in Quetta and Karachi on October 18.

Ahead of the rallies, PDM leaders have been holding smaller meetings to bolster support for their movement.

One such corner meeting was held on Gujranwala’s Hyderi Road on Wednesday night. PML-N leader Khurram Dastagir was at the meeting when the police raided it.

The law enforcers seized the sound system from the meeting and said the organisers didn’t have permission to hold a public meeting.

Dastagir accused the government of retaliating against them.

The police are maintaining, however, that no one can hold rallies on public streets without permission.