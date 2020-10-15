Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

PM’s aide warns of ‘strict measures’ if coronavirus cases rise

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Advises elderly against going to public rallies

The government could take “strict measures” and impose a “targeted” lockdown in the area if the number of coronavirus cases rise in the country, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said Thursday.

PM Khan’s special assistant told SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik that people need to follow the SOPs because the winter season poses a risk of an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

Dr Faisal said that public gatherings can spread the virus. He said people going to rallies should keep a distance from each other, use face masks and hand sanitizers.

He also advised the elderly against going to the rallies.

The remarks from PM Khan’s aide on health services came a day before the opposition parties’ public rally in Gujranwala.

Pakistan opened educational institutions last month after a decrease in the number of cases. The virus has so far killed over 6,600 people in Pakistan, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 321,218.

Dr Faisal said the government has no plan to close schools in the country again because the SOPs were being followed there. He, however, warned that the schools where new cases would surface will be closed.

He clarified that he doesn’t expect the arrival of any vaccine for the treatment of the virus to come in the market for at least the next three months.

Several companies are trying to make different vaccines but their results will come after 12 months after clinical trials, said Dr Faisal.
