PML-N narrative not anti-establishment but anti-transgression: Maryam

Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N vice president, said Monday that her party’s narrative was not “anti-establishment” but “anti-transgression”.

“It is not an anti-establishment narrative…it is an anti-transgression narrative,” Maryam, the daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif, told AAJ TV in an interview. “A perception has been made that the narrative is against the institutions. It is not like that.”

Maryam, who is considered Nawaz’s heir, said her father speaks against transgression and he says what is written in Pakistan’s constitution and laws. She added that her father believes every institution should work under its domain as defined by the country’s constitution.

Nawaz, who is currently in London, has been severely criticizing the government from the last few weeks. In his recent speeches, he called for an end to the security establishment’s meddling in political affairs.

PEMRA, Pakistan’s electronic media regulator, has barred media from airing his recorded and live speeches recently because the court has declared him an absconder after he failed to appear before the court in corruption cases against him.

Maryam repeated her father’s words in the interview and said the institutions should have no role in politics.

“Our demand is that the institutions don’t get themselves involved in politics,” said Maryam while answering a question.

Commenting on the sedition case against Nawaz, Maryam said the complainant was a member of PM Khan’s party and had a criminal record.

“Whenever he came to power, he strengthened the institutions. He strengthened Pakistan’s defence institutions,” the PML-N’s vice president said. “A treason case can’t be made against Mian sahab. It is a joke.”

She claimed that the capital city police officer in Lahore had sought permission from the prime minister’s office before lodging an FIR against Nawaz and other PML-N leaders.

Did Nawaz go to London under a deal?

Nawaz went to London in November 2019 initially on an eight-week bail by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds. The Lahore High Court granted him bail in another case on similar grounds.

His opponents, however, claim that he went out of the country after entering a deal with the authorities in Pakistan.

“There was no deal with anyone ever,” said Maryam while addressing the rumours. “Sending Mian sahab (Nawaz) out became their compulsion and it had nothing to do with any deal.”

She said her father fell sick after going to jail and he suffered two heart attacks at Adiala Jail and in NAB’s custody, adding that the government was afraid of consequences, if anything happened to her father.

“They were afraid of consequences. They didn’t send him out on humanitarian grounds,” she claimed.

The PML-N leader said Nawaz will return to Pakistan after undergoing a heart surgery in London on the doctor’s advice.

Differences within the party over Nawaz’s narrative

Some PML-N lawmakers in Punjab have publicly criticized Nawaz over his recent speeches because they believe the speeches were aimed at “defaming” the country’s institutions.

Maryam, however, believes her party’s workers and supporters have attached themselves to Nawaz’s narrative.

“There is democracy in this party,” said the PML-N leader. “May be someone doesn’t completely agree with this narrative or someone is compelled [to do so] but I know PML-N’s voters and workers have attached themselves with the narrative.”

There is no division within the party, she claimed, adding that every worker and leader of her party would talk about civilian supremacy.

Are there differences between Maryam and Shehbaz Sharif?

Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz’s younger brother and the PML-N’s president, is considered a pro-establishment politician. In his statements, he made it clear several times that he doesn’t want confrontation with the establishment.

But despite differences over the narrative, Shehbaz has so far remained loyal to his brother and the party.

“It could be the desire of our opponents,” said Maryam while addressing reports of differences between Nawaz and Shehbaz. “Shehbaz Sharif is like my father.

“His approach is different and his way of handling matters is different,” she admitted. “But it has always been different.”

The PML-N leader said Shehbaz always gives his opinion to Nawaz over political matters but he “wholeheartedly” accepts every decision that his elder brother takes.

“Shehbaz Sharif is like my father and I have no difference with him over any matter,” said Maryam.

The reason, according to Maryam, Shehbaz was arrested in a corruption case is that he declined to leave his brother and remained loyal to the party.

“He was sent to jail because he didn’t leave his brother, he didn’t call his brother’s narrative wrong,” claimed Maryam.

Does the opposition have a plan to topple PM Khan’s government?

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of the opposition parties, was formed in an All Parties Conference in September. In the conference, the opposition leaders decided that they will hold anti-government rallies across the country before organizing a “decisive” march to Islamabad in January.

Maryam, however, said that the government will collapse before January. She said the members of opposition parties will resign from assemblies if they have to if it becomes necessary to send the government home.

“I believe it is not a constitutional government and not an elected government,” said Maryam, adding that she never considered Imran Khan an elected prime minister and will never do so.