PML-N leader says army chief met him to discuss economy

He believed economy wasn't going in right direction, claims Abbasi

“He wanted to discuss the economy because we remained in the government…he had concerns over some aspects of the IMF matter[s],” Abbasi, who also served as the prime minister in the last government, told SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik. “He had concerns that the economy wasn’t going in the right direction.”

According to the former PM, the meeting took place in November 2018 on the request of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. He added that PML-N leader Khawaja Asif and Miftah Ismail were also present in the meeting.

“Such meetings took place in confidence,” said the former PM, adding that the Army chief had his own opinion on the rising inflation, IMF issues and rupee devaluation.

“He had his own opinion on these matters and wanted to know how we managed it. We expressed our reservations over the way the government is managing it, the matters will be worsened,” said Abbasi.

The former PM said that the people want to get rid of the government because they are going through a difficult time because of rising inflation.

He added that the politicians and establishment will have to respect the people’s opinion and mandate, if we want to develop the country.

“Everything has been tested. The hybrid model was the last experiment,” said Abbasi. He added that the country needs to be run according to the constitution.

“Leave such experiments now and run this country according to the constitution as the world does,” the former PM told Malik. “We will challenge every such power that doesn’t operate according to the constitution.”

He claimed that the opposition’s movement against the government will bring the real change in the country.