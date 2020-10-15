Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PML-N leader says army chief met him to discuss economy

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
He believed economy wasn't going in right direction, claims Abbasi

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Thursday that Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa met him and two other party leaders to discuss the country’s economy almost three months after Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power.

“He wanted to discuss the economy because we remained in the government…he had concerns over some aspects of the IMF matter[s],” Abbasi, who also served as the prime minister in the last government, told SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik. “He had concerns that the economy wasn’t going in the right direction.”

According to the former PM, the meeting took place in November 2018 on the request of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. He added that PML-N leader Khawaja Asif and Miftah Ismail were also present in the meeting.

“Such meetings took place in confidence,” said the former PM, adding that the Army chief had his own opinion on the rising inflation, IMF issues and rupee devaluation.

“He had his own opinion on these matters and wanted to know how we managed it. We expressed our reservations over the way the government is managing it, the matters will be worsened,” said Abbasi.

PDM’s anti-government movement

The former PM said that the people want to get rid of the government because they are going through a difficult time because of rising inflation.

He added that the politicians and establishment will have to respect the people’s opinion and mandate, if we want to develop the country.

“Everything has been tested. The hybrid model was the last experiment,” said Abbasi. He added that the country needs to be run according to the constitution.

“Leave such experiments now and run this country according to the constitution as the world does,” the former PM told Malik. “We will challenge every such power that doesn’t operate according to the constitution.”

He claimed that the opposition’s movement against the government will bring the real change in the country.
FaceBook WhatsApp
GENERAL QAMAR JAVED BAJWA shahid khaqan abbasi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Army chief, Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Secret Meeting, Pakistan, Imran Khan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Eight FC troops, seven OGDCL guards martyred in Ormara attack
Eight FC troops, seven OGDCL guards martyred in Ormara attack
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
Six pilgrims returning from Iran kidnapped in Panjgur: officials
Six pilgrims returning from Iran kidnapped in Panjgur: officials
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.