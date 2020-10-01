Thursday, October 1, 2020  | 12 Safar, 1442
PML-N kicks out five Punjab MPAs for meeting CM

Posted: Oct 1, 2020
The PML-N has removed five MPAs from the party for violating party discipline rules.

The MPAs reportedly met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar a few days earlier.

Chaudhry Ashraf Ansari, Mian Jaleel Sharaqpur, Nishat Khan Daha, Muhammad Ghiyas Ud Din and Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi have been removed from the PML-N.

Four parliamentarians have been issued show cause notices for not attending the Parliament session to vote on the FATF Bill. These are Raheela Magsi, Kulsoom Parveen, Dilawar Khan and Shamim Afridi.

