PML-N candidates forced to change loyalties to help PTI: Iqbal

Posted: Oct 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
PML-N candidates forced to change loyalties to help PTI: Iqbal

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said Sunday that his party’s election candidates were “forcibly” made to change their loyalties to help the PTI form government in Islamabad and Punjab in 2018.

The PML-N leader said that the PTI’s government was formed through “magic” but the “magic” has failed.

The opposition parties have recently formed a joint platform called the Pakistan Democratic Movement to start its movement aimed at toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. Its first rally will be held in Quetta on October 11.

Iqbal told reporters in Narowal that new “fair” and “free” elections should be in Pakistan so people could elect their reals representatives.

The government has failed, the PML leader said. “To save the country, it has become mandatory to send this incompetent and failed government home.”

MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi's Shah Faisal
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif's reverse engineered missile claims
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
