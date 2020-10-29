Thursday, October 29, 2020  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM Khan wants martial law in Pakistan: PML-N leader

Says PML-N's return to power will be PM Khan's political death

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal accused on Thursday Prime Minister Imran Khan of wanting to impose martial law in the country.

“Two powers are making efforts to impose martial law in the country,” said Iqbal while addressing a press conference in Lahore. “One is Imran Khan because his game is over and he believes that if the PML-N returns [to power], it will be his political death.”

The PML-N leader said the premier will never want to see the rule going back to his party and martial law suits him if he goes away from power.

The PML-N is part of Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of the opposition parties, which is running an anti-government campaign in the country. The opposition parties have already staged three jalsas in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta and their leaders have severely criticized PM Khan’s government and the military leaders because they claim the top army officials brought the PTI government in power.

The other power that, according to Iqbal, wants to impose martial law in the country is “anti-Muslim nuclear army forces” and they want to see Pakistan’s army “de-nuclearize”.

Iqbal added that the “anti-Muslim nuclear army forces” want Pakistan’s army to confront people of the country and it is only possible if the army takes over the country.

“So if there is a trust deficit between the people and army then this institution will get weak,” said the PML-N leader. “We have consecutively said that your shadow in politics is against your interest.”

He admits that they are trying to pressurize the establishment to listen to what they had tried to tell them indoors.

“When someone doesn’t listen to you in the room then you have to say it outside the room.”
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Imran Khan, Martial Law in Pakistan, PML-N, General Qamar Javed Bajwa
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
Second coronavirus wave has arrived in Pakistan: Asad Umar
Second coronavirus wave has arrived in Pakistan: Asad Umar
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
PM Imran Khan accuses France's Macron of 'attacking Islam'
PM Imran Khan accuses France’s Macron of ‘attacking Islam’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.