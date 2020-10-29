PM Khan wants martial law in Pakistan: PML-N leader

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“Two powers are making efforts to impose martial law in the country,” said Iqbal while addressing a press conference in Lahore. “One is Imran Khan because his game is over and he believes that if the PML-N returns [to power], it will be his political death.”

The PML-N leader said the premier will never want to see the rule going back to his party and martial law suits him if he goes away from power.

The PML-N is part of Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of the opposition parties, which is running an anti-government campaign in the country. The opposition parties have already staged three jalsas in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta and their leaders have severely criticized PM Khan’s government and the military leaders because they claim the top army officials brought the PTI government in power.

The other power that, according to Iqbal, wants to impose martial law in the country is “anti-Muslim nuclear army forces” and they want to see Pakistan’s army “de-nuclearize”.

Iqbal added that the “anti-Muslim nuclear army forces” want Pakistan’s army to confront people of the country and it is only possible if the army takes over the country.

“So if there is a trust deficit between the people and army then this institution will get weak,” said the PML-N leader. “We have consecutively said that your shadow in politics is against your interest.”

He admits that they are trying to pressurize the establishment to listen to what they had tried to tell them indoors.

“When someone doesn’t listen to you in the room then you have to say it outside the room.”