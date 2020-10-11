PM Khan opposed talks for Maryam’s departure to London: Rasheed

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed claimed on Sunday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was silent before September 20 because he was in talks with “concerned people” to get his daughter Maryam Nawaz out of the country.

In an interview with SAMAA TV’s Paras Jahanzaib, the Rawalpindi politician said that Nawaz’s plan to bring Maryam to London failed after Prime Minister Imran Khan took a stand and opposed it.

The railways minister, however, didn’t reveal the identity of the people he claimed Nawaz was in talks with but called them “concerned people”.

“The plan failed because the cabinet unanimously opposed Maryam’s departure,” said Rasheed.

Nawaz, who is currently in London, has been active in Pakistan’s politics since the opposition’s All Parties Conference on September 20. In his speeches, the former PM severely criticized the country’s security establishment and called for an end to their interference in politics.

Rasheed, however, calls Nawaz’s narrative similar to that of India’s BJP.

“The narrative that he gave could be the narrative of the BJP but not of any Muslim League,” said the minister.

He accused opposition leaders of seeking an NRO from the government but said PM Khan won’t give any concessions to them.

“Imran Khan told me categorically that ‘Sheikh Rasheed, I will leave the rule if I have to but I won’t give them NRO’,” said the minister.