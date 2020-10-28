Wednesday, October 28, 2020  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1442
News

PM Khan announces health cards for Punjab residents

Says coronavirus cases are rising

Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PM Khan announces health cards for Punjab residents

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Wednesday that his government will provide health cards to the people in Punjab too. 

“I told her [Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid] to give health cards to the people of Punjab,” PM Khan said while addressing an Insaf Doctors Forum event.

The premier said that he met Punjab’s Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the provincial finance and health ministers before the event and told them to issue health cards to people in Punjab in phases.

“Do it in phases Doctor [Yasmeen] sahiba,” said PM Khan, referring to what he told the health minister in the meeting. “In the first phase, start medical treatment for the weakest segment of the society…give them health card. Then we will cover whole Punjab.”

The premier said that the health cards will give poor families confidence that they can go to any hospital, including private ones, for medical treatment.

In his speech, PM Khan also praised doctors, nurses and medical workers for their services in the “war against coronavirus”.

“Pakistan is fighting a big war against the novel coronavirus,” he said, adding that he is proud of the medical workers because they bravely faced the coronavirus cases.

“Still, we have to wear masks as we have concerns that a second wave could come,” said the premier. “There are indications that our cases are rising.”

He advised people to exercise caution.

