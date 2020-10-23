Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

PM Khan accuses opposition of working with Indian, Israeli lobbies

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Photo: Imran Khan/ Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed Friday that Indian and Israeli lobbies are supporting the opposition parties to pressure government institutions to give an NRO to the Sharif family.

“What is this game? The game is to put pressure on Imran Khan,” PM Khan told ARY News in an interview. “But they don’t know that Imran Khan has learned one thing in his whole life and that is he doesn’t take pressure.”

The premier said that the opposition has realized that they won’t get an NRO from his government.

“Now, they have diverted this pressure to the Pakistan Army,” said the premier. “They know I won’t give them an NRO so now they are putting all the pressure on Pakistan’s army and judiciary.”

He said that all the enemies of Pakistan have joined hands with the PML-N and India and Israel were also supporting the opposition.

“The Israeli and Indian lobbies work together in America,” said PM Khan. Israel’s lobby is the most powerful and that’s why America’s whole Middle East policy is controlled by Israel.”

Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US Hussain Haqqani, according to PM Khan, is the opposition’s “representative” in the US and he is running an “international conspiracy” against Pakistan.

In his recent speeches, former PM Nawaz Sharif severely criticized the current leaders of Pakistan’s military and accused them of orchestrating the PML-N’s ouster from power.

PM Khan, however, believes that Sharif is insulting the army to save his stolen money.

“Their god is money, so to save it, he will disrespect the army and the country. He will join hands with Indo-Israeli lobby,” claimed the premier.

Quoting the reports of the Intelligence Bureau and the Inter-Services Intelligence, the PM said he knows who the PML-N leaders are meeting in London.

“None of them is a well-wisher of Pakistan,” said PM Khan, referring to the people he says Sharif is holding meetings with in London. “Whether Imran Khan is in power or not, theses thieves will never be allowed to return [to power].

According to the prime minister, Israel is “scared” of Pakistan’s army because they know that it is one of the world’s most powerful armies.

Commenting on PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair’s meeting with the army chief in August and September, PM Khan said they committed a “big mistake”. He added that General Bajwa told him that the members of the opposition were meeting him and they were having a “conversation”.

“I think we committed a mistake. [He] should not have met them,” said PM Khan.

