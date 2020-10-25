Sunday, October 25, 2020  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1442
News

PM Imran Khan accuses France’s Macron of ‘attacking Islam’

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PM Imran Khan accuses France’s Macron of ‘attacking Islam’

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accused French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday of “attacking Islam”, after the European leader criticised Islamists and defended the publication of cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

Khan’s comments follow statements Macron made last week after a French teacher was beheaded near Paris after he had shown cartoons of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) during a class he was leading on free speech.

Macron said the teacher “was killed because Islamists want our future.”

In a series of tweets, PM Khan said the remark would sow division. 

“This is a time when Pres Macron could have put healing touch & denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation & marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisation,” he wrote.

“It is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists.”

Macron already sparked controversy earlier this month when he said “Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world”.

The French teacher became the target of an online hate campaign over his choice of lesson material — the same images that sparked a bloody assault by gunmen on the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, the original publisher, in January 2015.

“By attacking Islam, clearly without having any understanding of it, President Macron has attacked & hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe & across the world,” PM Khan said.

In an address to the United Nations last month, the premier blasted Charlie Hebdo for re-publishing the cartoons, saying “wilful provocations” should be “universally outlawed”.

Several Muslim countries have called for a boycott of French goods.

